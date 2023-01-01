Anyaso calls for greater service to humanity in 2023





As the world celebrates the new year, Abia state deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the forthcoming 2023 election, Hon. Chima Desmond Anyaso has called for greater service to humanity saying that the human race must remain united to defeat the challenges it is faced with as a collective.

He noted that 2022 was a challenging year but the committed efforts to the greater good have brought about a much better world saying that 2023 will be a defining moment in human history if there is the commitment and resolve to serve the interest of humanity by all.

In his new year message, the astute politician said “therefore, the New Year 2023 calls for commitment to greater service to humanity as we all collectively strive to reverse the ugly factors militating against the attainment of a safe, harmonious, and prosperous world, even from within our innermost circle of family, friends, and associates, for what we do in our little space impact the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper