Atiku-Okowa Campaign dismisses Peter Obi’s endorsement by Obasanjo





.

…says a majority of Nigerians prefer Atiku

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has dismissed the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign, the subjective support for the LP presidential candidate, by Obasanjo is his personal wish opinion which does not reflect the position of an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “While former President Obasanjo is entitled to his personal opinion; as remarkable as it may appear, it remains individualistic and cannot redirect Nigerians from their determination to rally with the more experienced, more proficient and more accepted Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper