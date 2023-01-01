Attempted murder: Court remands another suspect over alleged attack on ex-lawmaker





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A second defendant in the charges of alleged attempted murder of a former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has finally been arraigned before a Grade I Area Court in Nyanya, Abuja.

The suspect, Joseph Utum, was accused of conspiring with the estranged wife of the ex-lawmaker, Kezia Robinson Uwak, formerly, Kezia Irek, to eliminate him.

Utum was remanded at the Keffi Correctional Centre after pleading not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

On December 16, the Inspector General of Police arraigned Kezia Robinson Uwak, and Ibiang Yemiode Ofem, without Utum, before the court on charges of joint act and attempt to commit grievous body harm on the ex-lawmaker.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty to the charges were remanded to the correctional centres in Suleja and Keffi.

The police in the F.I.R, said the defendants were arrested for agreeing “to do away” with Uwak to enable Kezia to convert and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper