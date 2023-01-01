Buni charges youths to join security services





Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urged youths to join security services to reduce high rate of unemployment in the state.

Buni gave the charge while receiving Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) cadets on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said joining the military, police and other sister agencies would compliment government’s efforts at ensuring peace, security and poverty alleviation.

The governor directed local government council chairmen and community leaders to encourage enlisment of youths at the grassroots for the state to have the right number of men and women in the security agencies.

Buni said parents and other well meaning Nigerians had the responsibility to also motivate upright citizens to apply for recruitment in the security agencies.

He said that motivating educated and upright youths to join the military and police, the country would be on the right track to having the number of men and women needed for an efficient military and police.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper