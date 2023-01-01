Fuel station demolished, barge set ablaze over link with oil theft





By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A petrol Filling station in Opete, Udu local government area, Delta state and a barge has been destroyed over their alleged link with illegal bunkering activities.

The petrol Filling station was demolished before security operatives, representatives of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC and management of Tantita security services Nigeria limited, a firm belonging to the former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

In the Asugbo area along the Excravos water where the barge arrested by Tantita security services Nigeria limited was set ablaze, two suspects also arrested were handed over to security operatives for further action.

According to a top security source, ” a delegation from NNPC ltd led by the General Manager Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Mr Aliyu Zarah arrived from Abuja with media houses from Abuja for covering of the handling of some arrested platforms and facilities used for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper