Gunmen slaughter PDP Ward Chairman in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The PDP Asare Ward Chairman in Sokoto state has been slaughtered and elder his brother was shot dead by unknown Gunmen a few hours after returning from a Gubernatorial Campaign rally yesterday.

The diseased Alhaji Iliyasu Agajiba is a strong Pillar of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Illela local Government area whose contributions to the development of the Party in the state cannot be quantified According to the source.

The killings of the Ward chairman is perceived by many as politically motivated as the incident happened a few hours after the launching of the state Gubernatorial Campaign rally in the area.

Another thing that brought the attention of many sympathizers that troops to his compound for condolences is the mature method used in snuffing out the life of the disease. The unknown killers used knives to slaughter the disease and later shot on site his elder brother attempting to rescue him.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper