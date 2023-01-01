He was deep, ACF eulogises Obiozor, late Ohanaeze leader





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described the late leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Obiozor George, as a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist.

The ACF said it received news of his demise, as announced by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, said in a statement that “it is indeed a great loss, especially at this time when his examplary leadership is in great need.

“The late Professor George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship.

“Having served in the United Nation, the UK, and being part of the think-tank of the Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles no doubt placed him in a position to lead the Igbo main socio-cultural group, the Ohaaeze Ndigbo.

“Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper