‘It’s taboo in Igboland’ — Ihube residents condemn kidnapping of female army officer in Abia





.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Varying reactions have continued to trail the kidnapping of a female military officer, the invasion of Ihube community and the burning of everything in sight, by military personnel.

The soldiers, Vanguard gathered, stormed the community on learning that one of their own and a newly commissioned officer, Lieutenant P. P. Johnson, was kidnapped, maltreated, and dehumanized in the area and her nude picture and video making the rounds in the social media.

A villager, who simply identified himself as Emmanuel, for security reasons, condemned the kidnapping of the military officer.

His words: “The act of kidnapping the female military officer, from her maternal home, is a taboo in Igboland. If there is any place a grandchild is respected, protected and honoured, it is in his or her maternal home. So, why was Ihube community desecrated by this condemnable act?

“This young military officer is from Ovim, Abia State, and a relation of the former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper