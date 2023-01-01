Onjeh prays for successful 2023 polls; appreciates family, friends, associates in New Year message





.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has expressed profound thanks to his family, friends, associates and well-wishers; for being there for him through his odyssey of life; for sharing both the good and the tough times with him and for their love, support and encouragement.

This was contained in a Statement issued by Prince Maxwell Ogiri, the Director of Media for the Onjeh Campaign Organization; who reported that Com. Onjeh took to his personal Facebook Wall today, 1st January 2023, to post a New Year goodwill message to his numerous Friends, Followers and the general public.

Com. Onjeh further stated that the year 2023 was heavily pregnant for all Nigerians and for the nation as well, referring to individuals’ New Year resolutions, the 2023 General Elections which is barely six weeks away and the subsequent handover of power on May 29th this year. He earnestly prayed that all our good expectations for the New Year shall not be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper