Tambuwal blames security challenges in Sokoto, parts of Nigeria on Buhari’s APC

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said at a campaign rally in the Silame local Government area that, it’s the responsibility of the federal government to provide maximum security to Sokoto state and all other parts of the country.

The Governor who was speaking at a campaign rally in the Silame local Government area said Sokoto state has over the years suffered much in the hands of Bandits and criminal gangs terrorizing the state, with little or no Support from the federal government.

Tambuwal who is also the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Campaign Council, further said PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will tackle the problem of insecurity if elected as president in comes 2023 general elections.

He said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the answer to issues of insecurity, banditry in the north and Kidnapping and killings in the south-south and southeast if elected president.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper