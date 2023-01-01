Why north will pay back ‘most competent’ Tinubu with votes — Ganduje





Tinubu (L) and Ganduje (R)

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, over the weekend, said the north have no reason not to vote for the All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Ganduje who stated this during a gathering organized by a support group known as Patriotic Volunteers for Democracy to show solidarity for Tinubu/Gawuna, said the APC National leader supported President Muhammadu Buhari to become the President after several attempts noting that it is pay back time.

Besides, Ganduje said Tinubu is the most competent for the job describing him as one who is tested and trusted and with an unbeatable track record.

According to him, “As at today, among the politicians in Nigeria, I have not seen who loves Northerners more than Tinubu. When PDP refused to give Atiku ticket, he (Tinubu) gave him the Presidential flag bearer of his party. After that, he (Tinubu) also gave…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper