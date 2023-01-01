Youths urged to embrace agric to improve Nigeria’s economy





.

An Agronomist and Agricultural Entrepreneur, Dr Aminu Salihu, has urged youths to engage in agriculture so as to help boost Nigeria’s economy in 2023.

Salihu, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi, said that most young people preferred to move to urban centres, leaving agricultural practice for the elderly in rural areas.

According to him, statistics have shown that 60 per cent of the population is made up of youths between the ages of 25 and above, which are supposed to form the nation’s workforce.

“However, they are relatively unutilised, as most of them find agriculture practice unattractive,” he said.

Salihu, a specialist in crop production, urged the youth to be daring in order to achieve their potential.

He also advised them to be visionaries and define the particular areas of agriculture they wanted to engage in before getting into the business.

“It is never plain sailing; you can make…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper