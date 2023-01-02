2023: Atiku, Tinubu kick as Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi





By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu & James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

MIXED reactions, yesterday, greeted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, for the nation’s exalted seat in the February 25 Presidential election.

While the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi as worthless, the LP and Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Mr Akin Osuntokun, commended Obasanjo, saying the endorsement is a clarion call to other statesmen, Nigerians.

Obasanjo, in a letter titled ‘My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly Young Nigerians’, described Peter Obi “as a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.”

The former president, however, urged young Nigerians to stop inheriting other people’s prejudices and enemies.

