2023 is a year of critical decision making – Gov Udom





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has described 2023 as a year of critical decision making, saying that the year can make or mar the country, depending on the decisions that would be taken by Nigerians.

Emmanuel who spoke during a New Year church service held at United Evangelical Church, Aka road, Uyo, stressed that Nigerians must take critical decisions needed to move the country forward in 2023.

He added that by all assessments, Nigeria has been generously blessed to do better than it is doing presently, and therefore called on Christians to engage in fervent prayers for the country and also the state.

His words:”it has come to a point that Christians must arise in this country and tell God let Your will be done, especially for Nigeria. If you assess so many things you will see that God has blessed us generously.

” I’ve never seen a country as blessed as Nigeria, but we need to put things in place. This country must move forward….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper