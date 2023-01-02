Atiku: They went to Obasanjo to lobby for recommendation – Wike





By Nwafor Sunday

The Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour party, LP, Peter Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike who at the flag-off of the construction of Akpabu-Odido Road in Emohua and Ahoada West local government areas, mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abuabakar, saying something is fundamentally wrong for ones principal to recommend another person for a position.

Obasanjo had in a letter to the Nigerian youths, urged Nigerians to support Peter Obi, noting that the country needs a “selfless, courageous, honest, patriotic, in short, outstanding leadership with character and fear of God beyond what we have had in recent past”.

Reacting to the recommendation on Monday, Wike accused Atiku and his people of going to Obasanjo to lobby for recommendation.

He advised Atiku to blame Obasanjo and leave G-5 governors alone.

His…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper