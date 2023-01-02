Couple dies in mysterious fire after attending Crossover service in Ogun





…as FUNAAB Acting VC describes their death as gruesome, shock

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Persons suspected to be arsonists in the early hours of Sunday set a couple ablaze shortly after they returned from Cross over service in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The sad incident, which occurred at the couple’s private residence, located at Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara in Abeokuta, had attracted many sympathizers

The suspected arsonists believed to have trailed the couple to their private residence before setting the house ablaze were also reported to have whisked away the son of the victims.

A source at the residence of the deceased told newsmen that, the suspected arsonists were reported to have kidnapped the son alongside the housemaid, and thrown them into a river along the Adigbe-Obada axis of the town.

It was reliably gathered that the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye was a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife, Bukola before her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper