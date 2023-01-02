Court declares naming of Abuja streets, roads by AMMC illegal





.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has declared that neither the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, nor the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, have the power to name streets or assign numbers to houses in Abuja.

Consequently, the court, in a landmark judgement that was delivered by Justice Edward Okpe, issued an order, mandating the AMMC and other departments of the FCDA, to remove street/crescent/road names that were illegally mounted without the approval of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

It held that only AMAC has the powers of naming of roads and streets and numbering of houses in all the Area Councils in Abuja.

The judgement followed a suit marked CV/2083/2022, which was brought before the court an aggrieved Abuja resident, Chief Obidi Ume.

The Plaintiff had approached the court, praying it to among other things, determine; “Whether having regard to the provisions of Sections 7, 303…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper