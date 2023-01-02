El-Rufai pardons 11 convicts





By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the release of 11 convicts as a gesture of compassion on New Year’s Day and thanked the people of Kaduna State for their support over the years.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House noted that the governor who acted on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy released the convicts on New Year’s day.

“It is customary to extend a gesture of compassion on New Year’s day, by granting pardon to deserving prisoners within the jurisdiction of Kaduna state,” the statement added.

The Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy had earlier recommended the grant of amnesty and for the immediate release of Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi and Habu Usman.

Other convicts that were released include Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, and Mahadi Abdullahi as well as Futune Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal, Sunday Iliya , Mohammed Anas and Kayode Gabriel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper