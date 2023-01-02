Gunmen kill Anambra community leader





By Vincent Ujumadu

TRAGEDY has struck in Obosi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State with the gruesome murder of the President General of the community, Ike Okolo.

His lifeless body was still trapped in his SUV car at a filling station in the town where he probably went to fuel his car.

The sound of gunshots from the killers caused stampede in the area as the gunmen riddled his car with bullets.

His killers were yet to be identified, although there were speculations that it might be the handiwork of cult groups which are rampant in the town. .

The state police command is yet to react on the incident.

