Health Insurance Act: NSCC tasks state govts on domestication





he Director-General of National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Dr Emem Omokaro, has appealed to state governments to domesticate the National Health Insurance Act to enhance access to healthcare by older persons.

Omokaro made the appeal in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari set up a Committee on Health for Older Persons in late 2020 to look at the gaps in the access to healthcare by older persons.

“After all said and done, the President signed into law the National Health Insurance Authority Act. That is the legal framework for universal health where older persons are captured.

“Before now, it used to be children, women and pregnant women, but now older persons are captured. Health is on the concurrent list and only few states have started rolling out their health insurance.

“However, I am appealing to state governments across the country to domesticate the National Health Insurance Act.

“Once…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper