‘Henry must be our next coach,’ Lukaku tells Belgium chiefs





Romelu Lukaku has expressed strong belief that Thierry Henry will be the next coach of the Belgian national team.

Henry is in the running for the role having been assistant to Roberto Martinez who stepped down after the nation’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Lukaku told Sky Italia: “In my eyes, Henry must be the next coach of Belgium. There is no doubt.

“I say it openly: He will be the next coach of the country.

“He has the respect of all players and he has won everything. He knows how to be a coach and he knows how to move. He knows the team, the league and the staff. In my eyes, he is the ideal coach for our national team.

“That said, I don’t know who they choose, but I don’t think Belgium should start all over again. So far, this generation has won nothing, but we must keep trying.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper