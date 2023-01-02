MBF to Buhari: You’ve failed Nigerians; ensure you bequeath transparent, credible elections





.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to try and finish strong by bequeathing to Nigerians a transparent and credible election in 2023.

The Forum noted that the present administration which gave Nigerians high hopes in 2015 failed to meet the expectations of the people but could remedy itself by ensuring that the coming elections met the expectations of Nigerians.

Speaking Sunday in Makurdi, the National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu said “the remaining days of this government should be dedicated to getting it right.

“The government must ensure that the votes of Nigerians count in the coming crucial elections, that is the expectation of all Nigerians.

“Aside from ensuring that the coming elections are credible, free and transparent the government should also use this remaining time to ensure that the stealing of Nigerian crude is checked in order to address the dwindling revenue accruals.

“We want to see…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper