



Netflix is out with another thriller-heist movie in Kaleidoscope. It is a crime anthology centered around a group of master thieves attempting to break into a vault for the largest payday in heist history treated each viewer to a different immersive viewing experience.

The show tells the story of a criminal team of thieves who attempt to break into a vault holding billions of dollars in bearer bonds. Viewers are all given a different order to watch the episodes in, encouraging people to come at the series from a different perspective from their streaming peers. The show always ends with the point of this whole shebang: the heist itself.

Users received a personalized episode order of seven color-coded installments leading up to the epic “White: The Heist” finale.

After the devastating tropical storm that wrecked havoc on the East Coast of the United States a decade ago, about $70 billion in bonds in a vault deep underground were ruined by the fluids that inundated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper