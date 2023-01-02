NiMet anticipates 3-day dust-haze weather conditions from Monday





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust- haze weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted thick dust-haze with horizontal visibility of less or equal to 1000m over the northern region during the forecast period on Monday.

According to it, moderate dust-haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected over the North central region with prospects of horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over parts of Niger within the forecast period.

“Moderate dust-haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5Km is anticipated over the Inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the coastal cities of the South during the forecast period,” it said.

The agency predicted thick dust-haze on Tuesday with horizontal visibility of less or equal to 1000m over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper