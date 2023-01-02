Obasanjo: Endorsement by Nigerians is all we desire – PDP





By John Alechenu, Abuja

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said the party is encouraged by the stream of endorsements it has received and continues to receive from Nigerians across board.

He said this in response to the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi by Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Aniagu who spoke on an AIT Programme, Kakaki, monitored in Abuja, on Monday, said the party was not in the least bothered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

He said that while the party would have loved to once again be endorsed by Chief Obasanjo like he did in 2019, the party was comfortable with the numerous endorsements from Nigerians across the country.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, noted that Obasanjo is one leader that enjoys respect across the country but the party is quite happy with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper