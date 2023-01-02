Obasanjo’s wish on Peter Obi doesn’t reflect wishes of Nigerians — Atiku





.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, on Sunday, the endorsement of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his personal wish which does not reflect the opinion or “position of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.”

Reacting to the endorsement, the Spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said Obasanjo is entitled to his personal opinion.

Ologbondiyan said: “While former President Obasanjo is entitled to his personal opinion; as remarkable as it may appear, it remains individualistic and cannot redirect Nigerians from their determination to rally with the more experienced, more proficient and more accepted Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to rescue and rebuild our nation from the APC misrule.

“What is surprising to majority of Nigerians is that in the face of the alarming…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper