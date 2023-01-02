Some balloons’ll deflate in 2023 — Adeboye





….Says God’s grace made Nigeria survive 2022

By Olayinka Latona,LAGOS

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, said God’s grace and mercy made Nigerians have a smooth and peaceful transition into the year 2023.

Speaking at the national headquarters of the church, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, during the New Year Thanksgiving service, Adeboye said it is worth celebrating to have survived a series of challenges and crises in the year 2022.

He said: “If you don’t thank God for 2022, He is there waiting for you in 2023. You need God at every point of your life.

“Many times you wait for people to celebrate you and they don’t show up. I discovered that scriptural speaking is good to celebrate yourself. When we are in primary school if we do something good the teachers would say clap for yourself.

“It may sound strange to you and it was to me too until I saw from the scripture that we need to celebrate even if we need to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper