Take over leadership control of Nigeria, Obasanjo tells youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to present a united force and take over leadership control of the nation from the older generation.

Obasanjo made the call in a letter he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter was titled: “My Appeal To All Nigerians, particularly Young Nigerians”.

He challenged youths to get together and bring about a truly meaningful change in their lives and the nation.

“Let nobody pull wool over your eyes to divide you and/or segregate you to make you underlings.

“If you failed, you have no one else to blame and your present and future are in your hands to make or to mar.

“Get up, get together, get going and get us to where we should be.

“Youths of Nigeria, your time has come, and it is now and please grasp it.

“If not now, it will be never. I appeal to you to turn the tide on its head and march…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper