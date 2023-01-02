Tax Clearance Certificate now easy to obtain – FIRS





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that taxpayers can now obtain their Tax Clearance Certificate in a single click via its flagship Taxpro Max solution.

The TaxPro Max, a tax administration solution introduced by the apex tax authority in June 2021 is a one-stop-shop for taxpayer registration, tax returns filing, tax payment, tax clearance certificate requesting, among other functionalities.

This was contained, in a statement by Mr. Johannes Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS (Media & Communication), yesterday.

It said that the generation of Tax Clearance Certificates, which used to be issued within a period of two weeks would now be available on a single click by the taxpayer.

This innovation is coming on the heels of wide-scale technological reforms that the Service has embarked on in its bid to achieve hundred percent automation of its tax administration functions.

Commenting on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper