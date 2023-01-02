UITH insists on prosecuting 3 suspects over assault on doctor





.

By DemolaAkinyemi, Ilorin

THE Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has expressed its determination to go ahead with the investigation and prosecution of the three people who allegedly assaulted a Medical Doctor at the hospital over the death of one Alhaji Soliu, a butcher who reportedly died in the hospital last week Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Elizabeth Ajiboye, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit on behalf of UITH Management during the new year holiday.

The statement said that despite the amicable resolution of the matter, the hospital would continue its investigation and prosecute the three relatives of the deceased who allegedly assaulted the medical doctor.

Ajiboye while explaining the reason why the hospital ordered the release of the corpse of one Alhaji Solihu whose three relatives were alleged to have assaulted a doctor of the hospital said, “the Management having comprehensively reviewed the matter and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper