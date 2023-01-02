Vote selling, buying, crime against humanity – Bishop Ajakaye





.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on Nigerians to shun vote selling and vote buying.

Bishop Ajakaye, said “as individuals and groups, we must never allow the incessant inglorious vote selling and vote buying at this year elections

“We must get back our beloved country, Nigeria, from the few who think they are owners. We, the people, are the original owners”.

The Catholic Bishop made the remarks in his new year message titled: “2023: Year of Practical Decision”, saying vote selling and vote buying are sins, they are crimes against humanity.

Ajakaye appeal to the eligible voters who have not collected their voters’ cards to make necessary sacrifice to collect them from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, within the specific period.

He expressed concern at the untoward attitudes of some politicians whose stock in trade…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper