Angry mob attack firefighters in Onitsha for late arrival 





.

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President and the Acting Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Dr Adolphus Wabara, has described the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, as a monumental loss for the Igbo nation.

This is as the former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, described the demise of the late Diplomat as the exit of a colossus.

Similarly, a group of prominent Igbo business leaders and influential personalities under the auspices of the Umunna Lekki Association expressed shock and pain over Obiozor’s death.

Wabara in a condolence message said Obiozor left the scene at a time his experiences, wise counsel and fatherly role were most needed.

According to the former Senate President, Ambassador Obiozor left imperishable legacies and indelible footprints on the sands of time.

He said the ex-Ambassador would be sorely missed, but added that his legendary achievements in life…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper