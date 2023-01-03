AXA Mansard reaffirms commitment to quality healthcare in Nigeria





By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s leading Health Insurance companies, AXA Mansard Health, has reiterated its commitment to quality healthcare as well as the growth of its service providers across the country’s healthcare value chain.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tope Adeniyi, while taking stock of its business operation in 2022 acknowledged that the contributions of its organisation are over 4,000 service providers across a wide range of platforms.

Adeniyi stressed that quality healthcare would have been a mirage without a burgeoning healthcare provider sector.

“Our nation’s healthcare sector has been making steady strides in accessibility, sophistication, and availability. For us at AXA Mansard, our provider network tops the list.

“As with the cost of a lot of other things, the cost of healthcare also went up significantly this year and the increasing awareness of health insurance also impacted some company fundamentals. Despite these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper