Buhari approves deployment of technology to fight insecurity in Southeast





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle insecurity in the southeast.

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma revealed this to State House correspondents after meeting the President at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Governor Uzodimma said he was at the State House to see Buhari to appeal to him to approve the tech deployment to enable the area to deal effectively with the menace.

According to him, with the president’s approval, advanced surveillance equipment will soon be delivered to the region that will enhance the fight against insecurity without collateral damage.

The Governor further said he was also at the seat of power to thank the president for what he has done for the region including the recent conversion of the Federal Medical Center Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology, and the approval that converted Alvan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper