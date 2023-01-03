Igbo community in Finland distances self from Simon Ekpa actions, utterances





The Igbo community in Finland

has distances itself from actions and utterances of Mr. Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed head of an autopilot Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPoB, separatist group residing in Lahu, Finland.

The Igbo community in a statement by Kingsley Orji, said: “The Igbo community in Finland convened a meeting on December 18, 2022, to discuss the escalating crisis in Nigenia’s southeast region. Mr. Simon Ekpa was present at the meeting, affording us the opportunity to ask him some pertinent questions.

“Prominent among the issues discussed was the recent enforced 5 day sit-at-home order issued by Mr. Simon Ekpa. The illegally imposed and ruthlessly enforced order caused incomprehensible economic misery and devastation to lives and property, causing significant anxiety among the Southeast population.

“The discussion also addressed his ongoing, vicious incitement that no elections or political gatherings will hold in the Southeast geopolitical zone of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper