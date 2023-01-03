Insecurity: Ugwuanyi grants 41 repentant youths amnesty





..donates 2 security Hilux vans to neighbourhood watch

By Chinedu Adonu

Peace returned to Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State after several months of unrest and insecurity as 41 youths who had earlier turned militant embraced peace, surrendered their weapons and were granted amnesty by the State Government.

The event held at Igbo-Eze North LGA Pavilion, Ogrute, Enugu –Ezike marked a turning point in the several efforts for peace and stability which has been pursued by several stakeholders from the area for some months before now.

Speaking during the peace talk, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo described the event as the most important of all and the high point of the Christmas and New Year celebration in the area.

He described Peace and Security as the beauty of government and thanked those who are passionate about a better Igbo-Eze North, noting that the significance of the event was that the people of Igbo-Eze North has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper