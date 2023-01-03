Itsekiri Nation writes AGF over swearing in of NDDC board





Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, has cautioned the Federal Government against inaugurating the screened Chairman and board members of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, despite a subsisting court order baring FG from going ahead to do so.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered parties in a suit by Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality against the National Assembly from going ahead with the screening of the NDCC board nominees.

But despite the order, the Senate went ahead to screen and confirm the appointments of Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, as NDDC chairman, Samuel Ogbukuas the commission’s Managing Director, alongside other nominees.

Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, represented by Edward Ekpoko, Mr. Edward Omagbemi and Victor Wood, in the suit is contesting that Onochie hails from Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, a non-oil and gas producing area, whereas, Ogbuku, was forwarded as MD, NDDC Board hails from Bayelsa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper