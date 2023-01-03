Native doctor slump, dies during sex romp with Pastor’s wife





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Tragedy struck in Ikere-Ekiti, on Monday morning when a middle aged man simply identified as Kehinde slumped and died during an alleged sex romp with a lover at a hotel somewhere in the community.

Multiple sources in Ikere-Ekiti revealed that the deceased, a popular native doctor in the community had lodged in the hotel with his lover, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained.

Vanguard gathered that the said lover was a wife of a cleric in one of the fast growing churches in the town.

According to one of the sources “What I can say is that the man died in the hotel room after having sex with the woman said to be spiritually laced with thunderbolt(Magun)

” The woman raised the alarm after realizing that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper