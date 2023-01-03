Ortom backs Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi





…says LP presidential candidate right choice for Nigeria

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as the right candidate to win the coming presidential election and provide Nigerians the leadership they earnestly yearn for.

He maintained that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

The Governor in a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase also recommended Mr. Obi to Nigerians “as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.”

According to the Adviser, “the Governor is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper