Outgoing President withdraws to the sidelines (3)





By Eric Teniola

From last week, the piece continues the argument that since government is a continuum, the Buhari government should have implemented the various Reports it inherited from past administrations

CHIEF Obafemi Awolowo (March 6, 1909- May 9, 1987) once said government is a continuum. If President Muhammadu Buhari fails to act on these reports, a future President may act.

Regrettably, it looks as if the President Buhari-led Federal Government has closed shop and proceeded on a long vacation long before elections are held and long before a new President is sworn-in on May 29, 2023. In short the Federal Government has gone to sleep and abandoned us to our fate.

We are not likely to have an effective government before May 29, 2023. And that is if the elections are held in February and the results of the elections are accepted by both the winners and the losers. What we are witnessing is nothing but photo opportunities by the President. I think the real work…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper