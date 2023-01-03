Oyo PDP senatorial candidate preaches peaceful electoral process





By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Joseph Tegbe, has urged the people of the State and Nigeria in general to shun any act capable of truncating the ongoing democratic process in the country.

Tegbe, in a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to Vanguard yesterday, described 2023 as an important year in Nigeria’s political history.

“I want to plead with Nigerians to shun any act that can affect the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections and, by extension, the much-anticipated smooth democratic transaction in the country,” he said.

Tegbe also expressed satisfaction with the level of awareness among the electorate toward the forthcoming general elections.

While congratulating the people of Oyo State and Nigerians in general on the new year, he urged them to be optimistic that the conduct of the general elections would be successful and that it would further propel the country into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper