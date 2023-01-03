Palace rift: I want my father and brother back – Prince Harry





Prince Harry sees “no willingness to reconcile” in a palace rift where leaks portray him and his wife Meghan as villains, according to interview extracts released Monday.

Harry, 38, said he would nonetheless like to get back his father King Charles III and brother William, heir to the British throne, according to extracts from a television interview to be aired Sunday, days before the prince’s memoirs are published.

Harry and Meghan, 41, lifted the lid on their experiences in the British royal family in a Netflix docuseries last month about the reasons behind their stunning 2020 departure for North America.

“It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting,” Harry said, referring to news stories about the palace rift.

“I want a family not an institution,” he added.

“If they feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he said, without specifying who “they” were.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper