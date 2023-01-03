Petrol subsidy is anti-poor, it must go – Tinubu





Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has insisted fuel subsidy regime must end if elected president next month.

Tinubu made this assertion in a brief interview with Freedom Radio during his visit to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

The APC presidential candidate described subsidy regime as anti-poor.

He told the Kaduna-based radio station that subsidy payments by successive governments were nothing but a waste of resources that ought to have been used to meet the needs of the people.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, argued that subsidy payments were most beneficial to the rich and, therefore, ought to be stopped,

He said, “I will ensure we end the wastage and re-channel the money to the people who truly need it.”

The APC standard bearer had earlier disclosed his plan to scrap subsidy being paid on Premium Motor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper