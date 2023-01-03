We’ll ask every country to name stadium after Pele – FIFA





Infantino, Pele

By Biodun Busari

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has said the world’s soccer governing body will request all countries to name one of their stadiums after Brazilian football legendary, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele.

Infantino made this known on Monday at Pele’s funeral in Brazil, saying renaming a stadium after “the king of football” is a tribute to him.

Pele died on December 29, 2022 and his country had three days of national mourning for him.

Brazil also started a 24-hour public wake at Santos Urbano Caldeira Stadium on yesterday.

Pele, loved by many as undisputable greatest of all time (GOAT) in the world of football, was three-time World Cup winner scoring more than 1,000 goals in his lifetime.

Speaking about honouring Pele, FIFA President said, “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper