100 CSOs to Nigerians: Shun political violence





By Luminous Jannamike

WITH about seven weeks to the 2023 general elections, over 100 civil society groups, under the aegis of Coalition for Peace and Good Governance, COPGO, have raised the alarm over the spate of political violence in the country,

According to the CSOs, the ambition of any politician is not worth the blood of a Nigerian.

They observed that political atmosphere in the country is particularly getting heated up following targeted attacks on convoys of political figures with the major actors engaging in verbal attacks and character assassination.

Also, cases of electoral violence have been recorded at the campaign rallies of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, with youths used as drivers.

Amid these acts of violence, a car bomb explosion killed at least three people on Dec. 29 outside the palace of the traditional leader of the Ebira tribe, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, shortly before President Muhammadu Buhari arrived…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper