Ayu disowns trending photo of alleged meeting with Wike





blames mischief makers for spreading falsehood

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has denied speculations on social media that he held a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port-Harcourt.

Ayu said there was no meeting between him and the Governor, in Port Harcourt, the River’s State Capital, or anywhere else in Nigeria today.

The PDP Chairman who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the speculation was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Imobo Tswam said, “Dr. Ayu states clearly that:1. He never travelled to Port Harcourt and 2. He has not set eyes on Gov. Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper