Breaking: Police confirms two dead in Sapele cult clash

By
Headliners
-
1


medical doctor
Policeee

Four allegedly die in Sapele cult war  

Police confirms death of two 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Four persons have been allegedly shot dead in the ancient city of Sapele, Delta state by suspected cultists.

Community sources told the Vanguard that  the killing occured between Tuesday and Wednesday, àdding that those allegedly  killed were three males and a female. 

Three were allegedly shot along Mission road while  the fourth one was  along MacPherson road . 

Vanguard gathered that one of those allegedly killed on Mission road operated a boutique and another had a drycleaning business on the road.

At press time, there was still tenson and panic in the ancient city. ” We are in fear in Sapele. Cultists have literally held the town hostage. This one is not killings by Fulani herdsmen but by our youths.

” They just want to destroy the glory of our  Sapele, a home hospital to all.”

Meantime , when contacted for comment on the  sad development the state…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR