Breaking: Police confirms two dead in Sapele cult clash





Four allegedly die in Sapele cult war

Police confirms death of two

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Four persons have been allegedly shot dead in the ancient city of Sapele, Delta state by suspected cultists.

Community sources told the Vanguard that the killing occured between Tuesday and Wednesday, àdding that those allegedly killed were three males and a female.

Three were allegedly shot along Mission road while the fourth one was along MacPherson road .

Vanguard gathered that one of those allegedly killed on Mission road operated a boutique and another had a drycleaning business on the road.

At press time, there was still tenson and panic in the ancient city. ” We are in fear in Sapele. Cultists have literally held the town hostage. This one is not killings by Fulani herdsmen but by our youths.

” They just want to destroy the glory of our Sapele, a home hospital to all.”

Meantime , when contacted for comment on the sad development the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper