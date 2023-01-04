Defence, Security sectors get 13.4% of 2023 budget





the Defence and Security sectors have been allocated N2.98 trillion or 13.4 per cent of the 2023 budget.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, stated this during a Public Presentation and Breakdown of the Approved Federal Government of Nigeria, 2023 Budget, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The amount, which includes the recurrent and capital expenditures, is provisioned for the military, police, intelligence and paramilitary.

According to the Approved 2023 Federal Government of Nigeria Budget, the allocations are referred to as Critical Sectoral Allocations in the 2023 Budget.

The second largest Aallocation went to the Education Sector with N1.79 trillion, which represents 8.2 per cent of the federal government budget.

The amount provisioned for the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies, including recurrent and capital expenditure, is N972.93 billion.

Also, the amount provisioned for Universal Basic Education Commission…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper