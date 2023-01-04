Ebonyi people, not Umahi, will determine next governor — PDP





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, yesterday said Ebonyi people will determine who will succeed Governor David Umahi, and not the incumbent Governor himself.

He claimed Umahi has realised that residents of the state have rejected his ‘self-imposed’ candidate, adding, “Governor Umahi recently resorted to casting aspersions on the candidates of opposition political parties in the state.”

The PDP stalwart was reacting to a statement credited to Governor Umahi, who, last week, said he was not supporting the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, whom he described as a political neophyte.

Abia, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, said this in a statement, on Wednesday.

According to him, “We are rather flaggerbasted that up till this moment, Governor David Umahi has continued to take Ebonyians for granted after his disastrous 8-year tenure which will soon expire in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper