EPL: Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi, Dennis face Aribo’s Southampton





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Southampton welcome fellow relegation-threatened side, Nottingham Forest to the Saint Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday evening as both sides know a win today would be key to their quest for survival in the Premier League.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in any competition since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when Southampton won home and away.

Saints suffered an agonizing 2-1 defeat to Fulham in their last game, while Steve Cooper’s side deservedly earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The clash could see three Nigerians in action. Southampton midfielder, Joseph Ayodele Aribo is set to face Nottingham Forest strikers- Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi who won the man of the match award in the last game against Chelsea.

Southampton boss Nathan Jones is under pressure after a rough start to life since he replaced Ralph Hasenhüttl. Jones is the first manager to lose each of his first three Premier League matches since Bruno Lage…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper